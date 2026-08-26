Abdullah Shafique, Ali Usman rise in ICC Test rankings

The collage features Pakistan’s top-order batter Abdullah Shafique (left) and spinner Ali Usman. — AFP

DUBAI: Pakistan batters Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan and former captain Shan Masood, along with spinner Ali Usman, have made significant gains in the latest ICC Test rankings following the recent England-Pakistan and Australia-Bangladesh series.

In the Test batters’ rankings, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has retained his 10th position with 709 rating points.

Rizwan, despite underwhelming performances in recent matches, has climbed one place to 26th with 629 points, while Shafique has made a notable seven-place jump to 27th.

Saud Shakeel, meanwhile, has slipped seven places to 33rd with 605 points, while Masood has moved up one place to 38th with 570 points. Salman Ali Agha has dropped two places to 40th, also with 570 points.

Left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq has fallen one place to 57th.

England’s Harry Brook continues to occupy the top spot in the Test batting rankings, followed by his teammate and captain Joe Root in second. Australia’s Steve Smith remains third.

In the Test bowling rankings, Pakistan spinner Noman Ali has retained eighth position with 792 rating points.

Mohammad Abbas has dropped seven places to 25th, while Shaheen Afridi has slipped one place to 30th. Spinner Sajid Khan has fallen two places to 32nd.

Hasan Ali has dropped three places to 43rd, while Khurram Shahzad has also slipped three places to 55th with 412 points.

Ali Usman, who claimed a five-wicket haul in the Headingley Test against England, has made the biggest jump among Pakistan bowlers, climbing 30 places to 67th with 340 rating points.

Aamer Jamal has dropped one place to 82nd, while Asif Afridi has slipped one place to 90th. Mohammad Ali has fallen six places to 92nd with 208 points.

Australia’s Mitchell Starc has risen to the top of the Test bowling rankings, displacing India’s Jasprit Bumrah after an impressive performance in the series against Bangladesh. Bumrah has dropped to second, while New Zealand’s Matt Henry has moved down to third.