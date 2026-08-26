Roger Federer makes triumphant US Open return with two exhibition wins

An undated picture of the 45-year-old Swiss legend Roger Federer. — ATP Tour Official

NEW YORK: Roger Federer made a triumphant return to the US Open court, claiming two exhibition victories in front of an enthusiastic Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd on Tuesday.

The event, billed as “An Icon Returns to New York”, drew thousands of fans eager to see the 45-year-old Swiss legend take on fellow former world number one Andy Roddick, who is soon to turn 44, in a prime-time exhibition.

Still got it 😤 pic.twitter.com/AibkFX1AcI — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 26, 2026

Federer defeated Roddick in the opening singles contest before joining forces with John McEnroe to beat Roddick and Andre Agassi in a doubles exhibition.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion returned to the US Open court for the first time since 2019, receiving a warm reception from the New York crowd.

Federer won five consecutive US Open singles titles from 2004 to 2008, matching Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors for the most men's titles at the tournament in the Open era.

Federer reflected on his deep connection with New York, recalling his early US Open memories and first meeting with Agassi.

“It's great to be back in New York,” Federer said.

“It's incredible. I have incredible memories of this court, the fans here and the city. In 2004 and 2005, that's when it all started here, my love for New York, with the victories here. I fell in love with this city and this court from day one.

“I believe my first time on Centre Court was against Andre [Agassi] in 2001. He smashed me 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. I had no shot. I was like, 'Okay, not so easy, not so fast, Roger.'”