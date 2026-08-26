Bruno Fernandes named PFA Player of the Year

An undated picture of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes. — PFA Official

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has been named the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Player of the Year after a standout 2025-26 Premier League campaign.

Fernandes provided a league-record 21 assists and scored nine goals as United finished third in the English top flight.

The Portuguese midfielder, who joined the club in 2020, becomes only the second Portuguese player to win the award after Cristiano Ronaldo claimed it in 2007 and 2008.

Bruno Fernandes, the second Portuguese PFA Players’ Player of the Year 🏆



The first was a red too 👀❤️ pic.twitter.com/Td7IHxqton — PFA (@PFA) August 25, 2026

The 31-year-old was instrumental in United’s attack under manager Michael Carrick, who gave the team’s front four greater freedom.

Carrick praised Fernandes’ creativity, intelligence and freedom to influence games.

"Bruno can just create moments. He’s bright. I think that little bit of freedom suits him. He’s got a natural brain," Carrick said in February.

Fernandes has now registered 110 goals and 106 assists for United, reaching 200 goal involvements in 314 Premier League-era appearances.

Only Wayne Rooney, who reached the mark in 295 matches, achieved the milestone faster for the club.

Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw was named PFA Women’s Player of the Year for the second time after finishing the Women’s Super League as top scorer with 21 goals.

Bunny’s bagged award number two 🏆



Watch Bunny Shaw claim her second PFA Players’ Player of the Year Award.@ManCityWomen pic.twitter.com/ZVXado8b5S — PFA (@PFA) August 25, 2026

City defender Nico O’Reilly won the Men’s Young Player of the Year award after making 53 appearances and scoring nine goals, while Arsenal striker Olivia Smith retained the Women’s Young Player of the Year prize.

Arsenal dominated the PFA Premier League Team of the Year with four players, while Manchester City contributed four and Brentford one, alongside Fernandes.