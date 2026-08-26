Christopher Nkunku returns to RB Leipzig on loan

An undated picture of French forward Christopher Nkunku. — RB Leipzig Official

RB Leipzig have re-signed French forward Christopher Nkunku from AC Milan on loan with an option to buy, the Bundesliga club announced on Tuesday, marking the 28-year-old's return to the German side.

Nkunku returns to Leipzig after a highly successful first spell with the club between 2019 and 2023.

During that period, he scored 70 goals and helped the team win two German Cups. He also finished as the joint top scorer in the Bundesliga during the 2022-23 season.

Es ist kein Traum, #RBL-Fans: Christo ist offiziell zurück! 🤩🫶 pic.twitter.com/MBuyMIyout — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) August 25, 2026

Leipzig's managing director for sport Marcel Schaefer welcomed the forward's return and highlighted his ability to influence matches.

"He has already shown the exceptional talent that he brings to the table and that he can make a difference in games," Schaefer said in a statement.

Nkunku expressed his excitement at returning to Leipzig.

“I'm very happy to be back here. I'm in excellent shape and want to help the team as soon as possible, and I also can't wait to once again play in front of our fans at the Red Bull Arena,” Nkunku said.

Nkunku began his professional career at Paris Saint-Germain before moving to Leipzig, where he established himself as one of Europe's most exciting attacking players.

He joined Chelsea in 2023 but endured a difficult spell in England due to recurring injuries.

Despite his struggles at Stamford Bridge, Nkunku helped Chelsea claim the Conference League and Club World Cup before moving to AC Milan last year.

He made 35 appearances for Milan during the 2025-26 season, scoring eight goals.

It is pertinent to mention that the forward has also represented France 18 times and will now look to revive his career back in familiar surroundings as Leipzig seek to strengthen their attacking options.