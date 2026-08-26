Serena Williams, Carlos Alcaraz exit US Open mixed doubles

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serena Williams of the U.S. react during their mixed doubles round of 16 match against Britain's Lloyd Glasspool and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe on August 25, 2026. — Reuters

NEW YORK: Serena Williams’ much-anticipated return to the US Open ended in disappointment on Tuesday as she and Carlos Alcaraz were knocked out of the mixed doubles quarter-finals by Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli.

The star-studded pair lost 5-4 (4), 4-1 at Arthur Ashe Stadium after thrilling fans with a victory in their opening match.

Four sets played, four sets won today! pic.twitter.com/nzHNl0CIQ6 — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2026

Williams was competing at Flushing Meadows for the first time since her retirement from singles in 2022, while Alcaraz was making his competitive comeback after a four-month absence caused by a right wrist injury.

Williams expressed her surprise and emotion at returning to the US Open court after a four-year absence.

“I never expected to be back on this court,” Williams said after her opening victory. “I never thought this would happen.”

Alcaraz admitted he was nervous after such a long lay-off, saying: “I was really, really nervous. I was out for four months ... I almost forget how it feels.”

The pair started strongly against Bencic and Cobolli but struggled as the match progressed, losing the first-set tie-break before being comfortably beaten in the second.

Bencic described facing the two stars as a memorable experience.

“It was surreal to play against Carlos,” she said. “Just a huge honour. Obviously you can feel both of their auras.”

Williams has ruled out returning to singles, but her brief US Open comeback has raised the possibility of her teaming up with sister Venus in women’s doubles.

The sisters have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together, including two US Open crowns.

The new mixed doubles format offers $1 million to the champions.