Ramiz Raja raises concerns over Shaheen Afridi’s attitude, treatment

The collage features former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja (left) and left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi. — ICC/AFP

LONDON: Former Pakistan cricketer and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja has raised concerns over Shaheen Afridi’s current situation, suggesting that the left-arm pacer’s struggles may not be solely linked to his recovery from a knee injury.

During a recent appearance on an international podcast alongside former England greats Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, David ‘Bumble’ Lloyd and Phil Tufnell, Raja was asked about Shaheen’s absence from Pakistan’s red-ball set-up.

The discussion came amid concerns over the decline in pace bowling during the ongoing Test series. The panel also highlighted the performance of left-arm spinner Ali Usman, who claimed a five-wicket haul at a venue traditionally regarded as favourable to fast bowlers.

The performance prompted questions over the current standards and effectiveness of pace bowling in Test cricket, with the hosts wondering what had happened to Pakistan’s once-renowned fast-bowling talent.

While acknowledging that Shaheen may still not be fully fit, Raja suggested that there were also perceptions of an attitude issue surrounding the pacer.

The former captain pointed to concerns over Shaheen’s mood, his treatment within the team environment and possible administrative shortcomings, arguing that such factors could influence a player’s performances on the field.

However, Raja stressed that he did not know Shaheen well enough to make a definitive judgement, while noting that there was a general feeling within the dugout that the pacer was not always fully engaged.

"I don’t know what’s happened with him, so obviously he’s not 100% after that knee injury. But people say there’s an attitude problem as well. I don’t know; I don’t know him well enough," Raja said.

"But there’s just a general feeling in the dugout that he’s not 100% there all the time, so mood swings, not being treated properly and administrative lapses do figure into his performance on the field as well," he added.

Raja also questioned the growing tendency to categorise certain young players as white-ball specialists or future limited-overs assets.

He stressed that Pakistan needs players capable of adapting to the demands of Test cricket, particularly when playing in challenging overseas conditions.

According to Raja, Test tours of countries such as England and Australia provide players with a crucial opportunity to establish themselves on the international stage.

He added that performing in high-profile Test series can attract global attention and play an important role in shaping a player’s reputation and career.

"There are two or three players in the PSL circuit who have been categorised as white-ball future assets, but that’s not going to work," he stated.

"If you want to play Test cricket and come here to England, for example, or go to Australia, you can’t be like this. The world’s eyes are on you when you’re playing a series against England, and this is a great time to make a name for yourself," he concluded.