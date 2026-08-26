Umar Gul blames Yorkshire weather for Pakistan's first Test defeat

Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul speaks during a press conference ahead of the second Test against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on August 25, 2026. — ECB

LONDON: Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul has partly attributed the team’s disappointing defeat in the first Test to the dramatic change in weather conditions between southern England and Yorkshire.

Pakistan were comprehensively beaten at Headingley, with England needing to bat only once as they piled up 409 runs before securing a commanding victory.

The tourists’ pace attack struggled to make an impact in the cooler conditions, while their batters also failed to make the most of their opportunities.

Speaking at Lord’s on Tuesday, Gul said Pakistan had been caught off guard by the sharp change in temperature after arriving in England from the West Indies.

“When we came here from the West Indies, the weather was hot. It was a hot summer, and we weren’t expecting it to be this cold,” Gul said.

“Even the practice match at Croydon was played in hot weather. When we reached Headingley, it was totally different. It rained and the weather was cold.

“Obviously, you need to spend some time in those cold conditions. That’s why we couldn’t bowl that well and couldn’t execute properly because of the weather. But I hope the players acclimatise to the conditions and do well in the next game.”

Gul believes the difficulty of adjusting to the colder conditions may have contributed to the fast bowlers’ lack of effectiveness in the opening Test.

“Because of the change in temperature, I thought the bowlers were a little stiff. You have to get used to the weather, and I hope they’ll be fully ready for this next game,” he added.

Pakistan had also considered fielding four seamers before the team management opted to include a spinner after noticing a significant change in the pitch on the eve of the match.

“In the days leading up to the Test, we considered going in with four seamers. But on the day before the match, the pitch we saw had changed quite a bit, and playing a spinner turned out to be a good decision,” Gul said.

“But when you come here, you need time.”

Gul, who enjoyed a successful international and county career in England, also acknowledged that some factors affecting Pakistan’s performance were beyond his control.

He praised young pacer Ubaid Shah, who impressed in the first Test, and backed him to develop into a significant player for Pakistan in the future.

Gul was also asked about the absence of left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi, who recently led his side to a domestic one-day cup title.

While leaving the selection decision to the selectors, Gul described Shaheen as Pakistan’s best bowler.

“Maybe they thought it was better to give him some rest. He’s our best bowler, but our other bowlers are also doing well,” Gul said.

“Especially Ubaid Shah, he performed very well, and we’re expecting big things from him in the future. Abbas and Mohammad Ali were playing county cricket, which is an advantage for us because they were available here.

“But I think the selection committee can give you a better answer about Shaheen.”

Pakistan will now look to regroup ahead of the second Test at Lord’s, where they will aim to bounce back and level the series.