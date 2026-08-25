LeBron James teams up with PGA Tour on hometown event

An undated photo of NBA legend LeBron James. — Instagram/kingjames

LeBron James and the PGA Tour are teaming up to bring an event to his hometown of Akron, Ohio, aimed at introducing young people to the game and providing a boost to others who hope to become pro golfers.

The LeBron James Family Foundation Invitational will be held July 6-7, 2027, at the South Course at Firestone Country Club, the foundation announced Tuesday.

It's an extension of the work James' foundation does in Akron through its I Promise program, which gives more than 1,400 area students the tools and support needed to succeed.

James, who is entering his first season with the Philadelphia 76ers and record-extending 24th in the NBA, is a relative newcomer to golf but sees what the game could bring to children.

"Golf has become a passion of mine, and I've seen firsthand how the game can open doors, build relationships and create opportunities that many kids don't even know exist," James said in a statement. "This partnership with the PGA Tour gives my foundation a chance to introduce my I Promise students and more people to the game at a young age, support talented athletes chasing their dreams, and continue investing in the city of Akron that means everything to me."

Excited for this and what it will continue to do for my kids, families and community! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/5pVNfw641X — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 25, 2026

The two-day event will connect I Promise students with pro golfers who went through the PGA Tour's Pathway to Progression Pro-Bound Five program in an off-course mentorship program.

Amateurs also will have a chance to participate in competitions with members of the Pro-Bound Five program. Funds raised through the event will go back into the Akron community.

Firestone Country Club has hosted a variety of PGA Tour events since the 1954 Rubber City Open, including the PGA Championship three times (1960, 1966 and 1975). Tiger Woods won eight World Golf Championship events at Firestone, the final one in 2013.