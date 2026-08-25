Pakistan players pose with Inzamam-ul-Haq's portrait at Lord's

Pakistan captain Babar Azam looks towards former cricketer Inzamam-ul-Haq's portrait at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London on August 25, 2026. — Facebook/@HomeOfCricket

LONDON: Pakistan cricketers, including captain Babar Azam, on Tuesday posed with the country's legendary batter Inzamam-ul-Haq's portrait, placed at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground here.

The portrait of former captain Inzamam, who represented Pakistan in 120 Tests, 378 ODIs and one T20I, has been hanging for more than a decade in the Pavilion of the aforementioned venue, which will host the second Test of the three-match series between England and the Green Shirts from August 27 to 31.

After succumbing to a crushing innings and 103-run defeat in the series opener in Leeds, the visitors held their first training session at Lord's and, on the sidelines, took a moment to acknowledge their country's legend.

In a post shared on social media by the Lord's Cricket Ground, five Pakistan cricketers, including the legendary batter's nephew Imam-ul-Haq and Pakistan captain Babar, could be seen posing with the portrait.

It is pertinent to mention that Inzamam, who concluded his glittering international career as Pakistan's leading run-scorer in international cricket ahead of the likes of Javed Miandad and Saeed Anwar, was named the honorary life member of the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in 2019 for his services to the sport.

Meanwhile, the upcoming fixture is of great significance for the touring side as they need a victory to stay alive in the ongoing three-match series, the final game of which will be played in Birmingham next month.

Notably, Pakistan have had notable success at the Home of Cricket over the years, winning their recent two Tests in 2016 and 2018, respectively.

In 2016, Pakistan defeated England by 75 runs in the opening Test of the four-match series, while they dominated England at the Home of Cricket upon their return to Lord's, winning the opening Test of the 2018 tour comfortably by nine wickets.