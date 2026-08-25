Djokovic and Sabalenka stunned in US Open mixed doubles

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka and Serbia's Novak Djokovic during their mixed doubles round of 16 match against Britain's Henry Patten and the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova at Flushing Meadows in New York on August 25, 2026. — Reuters

Top seeds Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka have been stunned by Henry Patten and Katerina Siniakova in their opening match of US Open mixed doubles on Tuesday.

Henry and Siniakova produced a doubles masterclass to outscore Djokovic and Sabalenka 1-4, 4-2, 10-2 at Arthur Ashe.

A 24-times Grand Slam singles champion, Djokovic and four-times major winner Sabalenka made a strong start by winning the opening set. But Patten and doubles specialist Siniakova made a brilliant comeback to claim the second before dominating the tiebreak to book a place in the quarter-finals.

Siniakova finished the match in style with an ace out wide on match point, ending the tournament hopes for one of the favourite duos.

"It wasn't looking very good for a while, in this format we play one bad game and all of a sudden the first set's gone," Patten said.

"We knew the same could happen in the second, and we played an amazing tiebreak. Kat acing Novak on match point was great."

Siniakova added: "Definitely very tough, you could see [in the] first set, it was just big first serve, big shot. We wanted to play more doubles rallies, it was a great turnaround, I enjoyed it."

Siniakova aces Djokovic on match point 😲



Doubles world No.1s Katerina Siniakova and Henry Patten rally to take out Sabalenka/Djokovic 1-4, 4-2, 10-2! pic.twitter.com/OQpotGNO2h — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2026

The mixed doubles championship is once again being scheduled in the week before the singles main draw, after organisers revamped the format last year to attract more leading singles players by reducing the field and giving the event a standalone slot on the calendar.

The revamped format became a commercial success in its debut year, attracting many of the sport's biggest singles names despite criticism from some doubles specialists and drawing sellout crowds.