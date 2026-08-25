Manchester United sign midfielder Carlos Baleba from Brighton

An undated photo of Manchester United midfielder Carlos Baleba. — X/ManUtd

Manchester United have completed the signing of Cameroon midfielder Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion on a contract until 2031 with the option to extend for a further year.

Financial details of the deal were not made public, but according to media reports, United paid an initial 60 million pounds ($81.80 million), with further add-ons, for the Cameroon international.

"It is an incredible feeling to join the club of my dreams," Baleba said. "Playing at Old Trafford is always special, but the opportunity to do so as a Manchester United player will be a real honour.

"I cannot wait to work with Michael Carrick. His experience and knowledge of the game make him the perfect coach to help me to reach the highest level.

"The ambition of everyone at the club is extremely clear, the future is hugely exciting, and I am determined to play my part in delivering the success that we are capable of together."

Carlos Baleba. Manchester United.



IT'S OFFICIAL! ❤️🔒 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 25, 2026

The 22-year-old arrives at Old Trafford despite sustaining an ankle ligament injury during pre-season, although according to reports in the British media the issue is not expected to keep him out for an extended period.

Baleba has represented Brighton in 112 matches in all competitions during three seasons with the Premier League club after joining them from French side Lille in 2023.

He made 31 appearances in the league last campaign, missing part of the season while representing Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations.

United were linked with Baleba last year as well following his breakthrough season, but British media reported the Red Devils were put off by Brighton's valuation, which was in excess of £100m.

The signing is the latest move in United's midfield rebuild after they signed Belgian Youri Tielemans and Brazil international Andrey Santos.