Stakeholders convinced PSL 2020 would not be completed: report

The PCB reportedly does not believe it would generate enough revenue from staging rest of PSL 2020 matches.

The Pakistan Super League's (PSL) truncated 2020 season is unlikely to be completed and even the franchises are convinced of that, according to a report in Daily Express.

In March, the T20 league's fifth season, just prior to the playoffs, had to be cut short due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had reportedly identified two windows in November and December to resume the league, and as per the Urdu daily, it had recently sought the opinion of franchises on whether the league should be completed or concluded.

The parties involved have since reached an understanding that not only will foreign players not be available, there is no guarantee that the Covid-19 pandemic would be gone by the end of the year.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani has already made it clear that matches cannot be staged in the UAE, while the agreement with broadcasters is also limited to coverage within Pakistan only.

As a result, the remaining four matches of PSL 2020 are unlikely to generate revenue enough to justify the expenditure of resumption.

In the light of this, the parties involved are pretty much convinced that staging PSL 2020 would not be possible.

Whether Multan Sultans are named champions for topping the league stage or the league ends without a winner is something that will be decided over further discussions, the report adds.

