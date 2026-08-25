Hyderabad Kingsmen Academy stun New Zealand A in Top End T20 Series

Hyderabad Kingsmen Academy players celebrate during their Top End T20 Series match against New Zealand A at the Marrara Cricket Ground No.2 in Mackay on August 25, 2026. — Facebook/@ntcricket

DARWIN: Sehan Jayasuriya's anchoring knock, followed by Umer Khan's three-wicket haul, led Hyderabad Kingsmen Academy to a comprehensive 20-run victory over New Zealand A in the 14th match of the Top End T20 Series here at the Marrara Cricket Ground No.2 on Tuesday.

New Zealand A captain Jayden Lennox's decision to field first backfired as the Kingsmen Academy registered a formidable total of 141 before getting bowled out in 19.2 overs.

Leading the way for them was Sri Lanka's Jayasuriya, who top-scored with an anchoring 33 off 28 deliveries, studded with three fours and a six. He was closely followed by captain Hammad Azam, who made a 24-ball 29 with the help of four fours.

Besides them, Tajinder Singh (18), Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, 13 each, and Ali Sheikh (11) made notable contributions to the Kingsmen Academy's total.

Kristian Clarke was the standout bowler for New Zealand as he picked up three wickets for 23 runs in his 3.2 overs, followed by Ben Lister, Josh Clarkson and Jayden Lennox with two each, while Matthew Fisher could claim one.

Set to chase a 142-run target, New Zealand A's batting unit faltered and could yield 121 runs before being skittled in 19.1 overs.

Left-handed opener Max Chu remained the top-scorer for New Zealand A with a 22-ball 32, comprising three fours and two sixes.

Besides him, Matthew Boyle (18), Muhammad Abbas, Fisher, 14 each, and Dean Foxcroft (11) could amass double figures against the Kingsmen Academy's bowling attack, led by Umer, who picked up three wickets for just 17 runs in his four overs.

Umer's brilliance was backed by Scott Kuggeleijn and Ghulam Mudassar, who bagged two wickets each, while Ali Sheikh and Kumar chipped in with one scalp apiece.

The 20-run victory, which marked Hyderabad Kingsmen Academy's second triumph in four matches, lifted them to the fourth position in Top End T20 Series standings with four points, trailing New Zealand A, who remained third, due to an inferior net run rate.