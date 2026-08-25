Warren says Fury vs Joshua will go ahead in 2026 in America

Tyson Fury (centre) poses for a photo with promoters Frank Warren (left) and Bob Arum during a press conference after winning the fight against Deontay Wilder at T-Mobile Arena in Nevada on October 9, 2021. — Reuters

Tyson Fury’s promoter Frank Warren is confident that a long-awaited heavyweight showdown between his boxer and Anthony Joshua will go ahead in America despite claims the bout is in doubt.

Joshua and Fury signed contracts earlier this year to fight at home in the autumn. But Netflix, which will broadcast the contest, and Saudi organisers are pushing for a move to the United States.

The organisers want to stage the bout on November 20, a Friday, at Madison Square Garden. Joshua, 36, admitted last month that his legacy would be damaged if his biggest fight was shipped abroad.

AJ’s promoter Hearn has also said he will hold firm, and has already ignored other terms of Joshua's contract being breached.

However, Warren told Sky Sports News that he believes the fight will go according to plan and the date and venue will be announced soon.

"I genuinely think it will happen. His Excellency, Turki Al-Alsheikh, he will announce that fairly soon,” Warren said.

"I know there's been some issues with contracts with Matchroom and AJ; I believe they will iron all those out.

"In the meantime, Tyson [Fury] has flown off to the States, he's in Miami and he's preparing for the fight.”

Warren added that both the boxers want the fight at Wembley, but he believes it will go on in America.

"I think they both want the fight at Wembley, but it's out of their hands now. That's not quite right, actually, they could refuse to fight. We don't get the fight we want to see.

"I think because of the amount of money involved, I hope I'm wrong, but I think it will go on in America."