Krishna, Suthar keep India on top in second Sri Lanka Test despite Dinusha's grit

India's Prasidh Krishna celebrates taking a wicket during the third day of their second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Stadium in Colombo on August 25, 2026. — AFP

COLOMBO: Prasidh Krishna and Manav Suthar shared six wickets between them to retain India's dominance over Sri Lanka despite Sonal Dinsusha's unbeaten half-century on the third day of their second Test here at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Stadium on Tuesday.

At the stumps on day three, the home side were 265/8, trailing by a further 238 runs with batting all-rounder Dinusha and No.10 batter Lahiru Kumara unbeaten on 85 and eight, respectively.

The pulsating third day got underway with Sri Lanka resuming their first innings from 8/2 in response to India's 503/9 declare, and were soon hit back by another setback when Krishna got Kamil Mishara (19) caught behind in the seventh over after the resumption.

Following the early setback, Kamindu Mendis and Pasindu Sooriyabandara batted sensibly to put together an 87-run partnership for the fourth wicket until Ravindra Jadeja cleaned up the former in the dying minutes of the opening session.

Mendis remained a notable run-getter for Sri Lanka in the first innings, making 32 off 58 deliveries with the help of three fours and a six.

His dismissal sparked a collapse as Sri Lanka lost three more wickets, including that of set-batter Sooriyabandara, at an alarming rate and consequently slipped to 173/7.

Sooriyabandara scored 88 off 133 deliveries, comprising six fours and two sixes.

Following the flurry of wickets, Dinusha took the reins of Sri Lanka's batting expedition and raised a fighting 57-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Keshara Nuwantha, who made a handy contribution with a 74-ball 18.

Dinusha then joined forces with Kumara, and the duo batted cautiously in the dying minutes of the day to put together an unbeaten 35-run partnership for the ninth wicket, which offered some respite for the home side besides adding to India's frustration.

For India, Suthar and Krishna have thus far picked up three wickets each in the first innings, while Mohammed Siraj and Jadeja have chipped in with one apiece.