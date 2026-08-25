Vondrousova appeals to CAS over four-year doping ban

An undated photo of Czech tennis player Marketa Vondrousova. — Reuters

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her four-year ban for refusing an anti-doping test last year, the sport's highest judicial body said.

Vondrousova was issued the suspension in June after the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said the Czech denied a doping control officer entry to her home to conduct an out-of-competition test in December 2025.

Her suspension is set to end on 21 June 2030.

According to BBC Sport, CAS had received the appeal but a hearing date had not yet been set.

The 27-year-old said in April that when she refused the test she had "reached a breaking point after months of physical and mental stress" and added that an officer arriving at 8:15 p.m. demanding an immediate test felt like a serious intrusion into her privacy.

Vondrousova has said she never doped. After the December 3 incident, a test was taken three days later, and it came back negative.

"I have never doped, I have never had a positive test. Throughout my entire career I have undergone countless anti-doping controls and have always stepped on the court with a clear conscience," she said.

CAS on Tuesday confirmed the receipt of the appeal and said a hearing had not yet been scheduled.

The former world number six has been away from professional tennis since skipping the Adelaide International in January due to a shoulder injury and has slipped to world number 153.

In 2023, she became the first unseeded player to win the Wimbledon women's singles title, having previously reached the French Open final in 2019 and bagged a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.