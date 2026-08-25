Rogers says there's more to come after impressive Chelsea debut

Chelsea's Morgan Rogers celebrates scoring their second goal against Fulham in a Premier League game at Craven Cottage in London on August 24, 2026. — Reuters

Morgan Rogers said there is more to come after making his competitive debut for Chelsea on Monday, starting his life with a goal against Fulham in the Premier League.

Chelsea began Xabi Alonso’s reign with a hard-fought 3-2 victory here at Craven Cottage. However, their first Premier League outing under the Spaniard highlighted both their attacking quality and defensive weaknesses.

Chelsea paid a British record £117 million ($159.51 million) fee for Rogers to sign him from Aston Villa last month and he did not take long to show his ability, netting their second goal with a side-footed effort at Craven Cottage.

The 24-year-old teamed up well with fellow forwards Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro before being substituted by head coach Alonso with about 10 minutes left.

"I didn't feel that sharp towards the end, I was a bit tired and that's why I came off for the last 10 minutes," Rogers told Chelsea's website.

"Coming to a new team, you don't want to come in sluggish and off the pace, so I tried to keep myself in the best shape as possible and I've tried to get up to speed as quickly as I can.

"I still think there are more gears to go, and I've got to try and find them as quickly as possible because the games are coming thick and fast."

For now, Alonso can take encouragement from an attack capable of causing serious problems, while knowing that game management and defensive organisation remain key areas for improvement.

Chelsea next take on Luton Town in the League Cup on Thursday.