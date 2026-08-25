Umar Gul provides update on Babar Azam ahead of Lord's Test

Pakistan's Babar Azam bats during their training session at the Sinhalese Sports Club in Colombo on February 6, 2026. — X/TheRealPCB

LONDON: Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul on Tuesday provided a major update on captain Babar Azam ahead of their second Test of the three-match away series against England, scheduled to be played here at Lord's from August 27 to 31.

Gul, while addressing a press conference at the aforementioned venue, shared that the star batter, who missed the series opener due to a hand injury, batted in the nets against pacers and also practised throwdowns.

"Since you mentioned Babar, he also faced throwdowns and played against the bowlers during them. He also faced fast bowlers in the nets," said Gul.

"I believe some of you were not available at that particular time, but later he practised with throwdowns and had a full batting session against the bowlers."

Earlier today, the Lord's Cricket Ground shared a video on its official X handle, in which Babar was seen batting in the indoor nets, with a member of the Pakistan coaching staff.

Gul's revelation, meanwhile, further boosted the potency of Babar featuring in the must-win second Test, slated to commence on Thursday.

It is pertinent to mention that Babar missed the series opener in Leeds after suffering an injury to his hand during the three-day practice match against the Professional County Club (PCC) Select XI in Beckenham earlier this month.

The incident had occurred in the 39th over of Pakistan's first innings when pacer Manny Lumsden bowled a sharp delivery that struck Babar on the finger.

He immediately appeared to be in pain, dropped his bat and received attention from the medical staff before walking off the field after scoring five runs from 17 deliveries.

Notably, the blow marked the second time in a month Babar had been struck on the hand, following a similar incident during Pakistan's Test series against the West Indies.

Later, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had shared that the star batter, as a precautionary measure, was advised by its medical team to miss the remainder of the practice game.