Hamilton expresses regret over sarcastic radio messages

An undated photo of Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton. — Instagram/lewishamilton

Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton has expressed regret over sarcastic radio messages he made during the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday, saying he had not presented the "best version" of himself.

The seven-times F1 champion expressed frustration at being held up behind Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc in the race at Zandvoort and felt he could have been on a podium but missed it because of the team’s delay in acting.

"Big waste of time guys, good job,” he said sarcastically after Leclerc eventually pitted.

Hamilton took to Instagram to praise the team’s work at the factory in bringing updates and improving the car.

"I've listened back to some of my radio and TV comments," said the Briton. "In the heat of the moment frustration can come out, especially when you care as deeply as I do. But that wasn't the best version of me. I take responsibility for that, and I'll be better."

Hamilton, who was fourth fastest at the Dutch GP and was less than a second behind Mercedes’ George Russell, said he is satisfied with the team’s work and their direction.

"The direction is clear. The belief is there. And the fight is absolutely still on," he said.

Hamilton and his fellow Briton Russell are tied on points, with the Mercedes driver ahead because of race wins in second place overall and 59 points behind his teammate Kimi Antonelli.

Ferrari and Antonelli will both enjoy a home round at the next race in Italy at Monza.