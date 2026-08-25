PCB begins quest for men's white-ball team's fielding coach

An undated picture of Pakistan men's cricket team's fielding coach Shane McDermott at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. — X/@TheRealPCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally begun the process of seeking an "experienced and skilled" fielding coach for its men's cricket team as it issued an official advertisement for the role on Tuesday.

As per the requirements listed in the advertisement, the applicants must possess a minimum Level II cricket coaching accreditation and at least five years' experience in a similar role with elite cricketers, national, franchise or international teams.

Furthermore, the candidates should have an excellent understanding of fielding techniques, game analysis and player development, along with proven experience in monitoring and evaluating systems and processes used at the international level to develop batting skills.

For the unversed, the position for the Pakistan men's cricket team's fielding coach was vacated following Shane McDermott abruptly relinquishing the role last month.

McDermott, who was appointed as Pakistan's all-format fielding coach in July last year for an undisclosed period, was scheduled to be part of the Green Shirts' support staff for the Asian Games in September.

However, according to a report by an international cricket news website, the Australian fielding specialist decided to quit the role, the reason for which was not made public.

McDermott held several fielding-specific coaching positions with several established cricketing nations, as he has served as the assistant fielding coach in Bangladesh for three years, followed by as many with Sri Lanka.

His first assignment as Pakistan's fielding coach was their three-match away T20I series in Bangladesh after replacing Mohammad Masroor in the role.

Whereas, his reported departure came just a day before the Pakistan team's departure for a two-match away series against West Indies, scheduled to be played from July 25 to August 6.