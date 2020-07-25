Wasim Khan on left, Najam Sethi on right.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has taken a veiled dig at the board's previous Najam Sethi-led administration's performance, highlighting how much more successful he has been in bringing international cricket to Pakistan than others before him.

Wasim, a Birmingham-born administrator, joined the PCB in 2019, initially as its managing director before being elevated to chief executive.

In his first full season at the helm, the PCB managed to convince Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to visit Pakistan, narrowly missed out on a home series with South Africa, while staging the Pakistan Super League at home in its entirety.

The fact that the PCB, under him, managed to hit nearly all its targets as far as resumption of cricket activities are concerned, makes Wasim wonder why his predecessors were not able to accomplish the same.

"I joined the PCB in 2019. Why did other teams not come to Pakistan before that? I am not in a position to comment on that. I am just talking about myself," he said in an exclusive interview with Geo Super.

"Since I have been here, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and MCC have toured Pakistan. PSL matches were staged here. Other teams will also visit us and all FTP series will be held in Pakistan just as planned."

PCB CEO Wasim Khan takes veiled dig at Najam Sethi-led ex-admin