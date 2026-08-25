Pakistan receive timely boost ahead of crucial Lord's Test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is pictured batting in the nets ahead of the second Test against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, England on August 25, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan have received an encouraging boost ahead of their crucial second Test against England at Lord’s, with captain Babar Azam resuming batting training following a recent finger injury.

Babar took part in an intense indoor session with a member of the coaching staff, raising hopes that he could be available for the Test, which begins on August 27.

The session caught the attention of cricket fans after Lord’s shared a video on its official social media account showing the Pakistan captain batting in the indoor facility. The post featured Babar’s name alongside an eyes emoji, further fuelling speculation about his availability.

The right-handed batter sustained the injury during Pakistan’s three-day practice match against the Professional County Club (PCC) Select XI in Beckenham, which ruled him out of the first Test at Headingley. Pakistan went on to suffer a heavy innings-and-103-run defeat.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appointed Babar as the red-ball captain last month, replacing Shan Masood ahead of the team’s two-match Test series against the West Indies.

Babar previously led Pakistan in Test cricket from 2020 to 2023, overseeing 20 matches, with the team winning 10, losing six and drawing four.

Pakistan’s series against the West Indies ended 1-1, with the hosts winning the opening Test by 90 runs before Pakistan bounced back to secure an eight-wicket victory in the second match.

Babar’s return to batting will provide a significant boost to Pakistan as they seek to bounce back from their defeat at Headingley.

For the unversed, Pakistan also have a strong recent Test record in London, having won their last three matches against England in the capital. They defeated England at Lord’s in 2016 and 2018, while also securing victory at The Oval in 2016.