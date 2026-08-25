Tottenham Hotspur sign Savinho from Manchester City in £85m deal

An undated picture of Brazilian winger Savio. — Tottenham Hotspur Official

Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazilian winger Savinho from Manchester City in a deal worth up to £85 million ($116m), strengthening their attacking options under head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Spurs had been pursuing the 22-year-old for around a year, having first registered their interest last summer.

Savinho expressed that he is delighted to join Spurs and believes Roberto De Zerbi can help him reach the highest level of his game.

“It's taken a while but I'm very happy to be here,” Savio said.

“It's a wonderful opportunity at a brilliant club with one of the best managers in the world.

“As soon as I spoke to the head coach I knew I had to come. He told me he wants to help me reach the highest level, and I believe we can do that together, as a team.”

Sporting director Johan Lange said Savio had ‘been on our radar for a while’ and praised his quality, style and mentality.

Savinho made 53 appearances for City after joining from Troyes in 2024, scoring twice and providing 12 assists.

His arrival takes Tottenham's spending beyond £300m ($408.9m) this summer, although the club have also raised significant funds through player sales.

The Brazilian's signing adds depth to a forward line that was short of options in their Premier League opener against Brentford, when academy graduate Mikey Moore started on the right wing.

It is pertinent to mention that theTottenham are also expected to sign Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush, according to sources.