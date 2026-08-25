Qayyum Khan eyes further improvement at NCA after clocking 152kmph

Right-arm fast bowler Qayyum Khan (right) takes part in the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) development camp for pace bowlers at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore on August 24, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Young fast-bowling prospect Qayyum Khan has vowed to continue working hard after impressing at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), despite having no first-class cricket experience.

Qayyum has played only departmental Grade 2 Silver-level cricket for Punjab but is now part of the NCA’s Fast Bowlers Development Camp. The right-arm pacer has caught attention with his raw pace, regularly bowling at speeds between 145 and 150 kmph.

During a recent interview with Geo News, the pacer reflected on his journey from tape-ball cricket to the NCA, revealing how he developed his pace while playing across different cities in Pakistan.

He said his interest in fast bowling developed through tape-ball cricket before he progressed to higher levels of competition. He also recalled giving trials for Lahore Qalandars, where he bowled at speeds of up to 147 kmph.

“In the beginning, everyone used to play tape ball, so I also started playing tape ball. Gradually, I travelled to different cities and played tape ball across Pakistan. Then I gave trials for Lahore Qalandars, where I bowled at 147 kmph,” Qayyum said.

The youngster revealed that his pace was assessed after former Pakistan and current Director of High-Performance pacer Aqib Javed called him to the NCA, where he recorded his fastest delivery at 152 kmph.

“Then Aqib Bhai called me to the NCA and checked my speed. I bowled at 152 kmph, which was my fastest. Now, I am part of the Fast Bowlers Development Camp and, InshaAllah, we will continue to work hard in the coming days,” he said.

Qayyum also spoke about the Pakistan fast bowlers who inspired him, naming Shoaib Akhtar, Wahab Riaz and Wasim Akram. He said watching the legendary pacers play motivated him to pursue fast bowling.

“I would like to mention Shoaib Akhtar, Wahab Riaz and Wasim Akram. I watched them play and was inspired by them,” he said.

The young pacer also praised the current coaching staff for their work on fitness, bowling, gym and ground training.

Qayyum stressed that maintaining a healthy diet was equally important for improving his pace and overall performance.

“Our coaching staff, Rehan, Waqas and Ashley Noffke, are also working with us on fitness, bowling and gym training. We do fitness, gym, ground training and bowling every day. If we maintain a good diet, our speed increases,” he concluded.