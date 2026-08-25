ICC reprimands Prabath Jayasuriya for Code of Conduct breach

Sri Lankan spinner Prabath Jayasuriya appeals during day two of the second Test match against India at the SSC Grounds on August 24, 2026, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — AFP

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has become the third player to be sanctioned for an incident during the second ICC World Test Championship Test against India after receiving an official reprimand.

Jayasuriya was found guilty of breaching Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the abuse of cricket equipment, clothing, ground equipment, fixtures or fittings during an international match.

He has also received one demerit point, his first offence in a 24-month period.

The incident occurred after Jayasuriya was dismissed with the final delivery of the day on Monday. The left-arm spinner struck the boundary wedges with his bat while walking back to the pavilion.

Jayasuriya admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, meaning no formal hearing was required.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Rod Tucker and fourth umpire Prageeth Rambukwella.

Jayasuriya is now the third player from the Colombo Test to face disciplinary action, following India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka fast bowler Asitha Fernando.

Jaiswal and Fernando were sanctioned for an incident during the opening day of the Test.

The incident occurred in the 17th over of India's first innings after Fernando dismissed Jaiswal. The India batter walked towards the Sri Lankan pacer and the pair exchanged words before Fernando moved his head towards Jaiswal.

Jaiswal then leant towards Fernando, resulting in the two players making head contact.