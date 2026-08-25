Pete Fairbanks leaves Miami Marlins loss with arm numbness

Miami Marlins relief pitcher Pete Fairbanks (left) reacts with catcher Joe Mack after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds in the ninth inning at Great American Ball Park on Aug 15, 2026. — Reuters

MIAMI: Miami Marlins closer Pete Fairbanks left 4-2 defeat by the Boston Red Sox after experiencing nerve irritation and numbness in his throwing arm here at LoanDepot Park on Monday.

The 32-year-old started ninth inning but departed after issuing a leadoff walk to Mickey Gasper.

Fairbanks stepped off the mound and touched his arm while speaking with catcher Brian Navarreto and manager Clayton McCullough.

American experienced similar discomfort on April 27 during an appearance against the Los Angeles Dodgers, which was also cut short. That setback kept him sidelined for three weeks.

Fairbanks said the latest setback affected his entire throwing arm, unlike the previous episode which was limited to finger numbness.

“Both of them weren't good,” Fairbanks said. “This one I felt it more throughout the whole arm as opposed to just getting finger numbness.”

The right-hander is scheduled to undergo additional tests on Tuesday as the Marlins assess the latest setback.

“Warming up, you feel fine,” Fairbanks said. “You feel fine throughout the day and all of a sudden it just kind of spirals on itself. It's just something that compounds on itself.”

Fairbanks joined Miami on a one-year contract after spending seven seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays. He has made 44 appearances this season and recorded 18 saves.

However, Monday’s outing ended with Fairbanks taking the loss, while his earned-run average has risen to 6.02.

It is pertinent to mention that the Marlins will await the results of Tuesday’s tests to determine the extent of the issue and Fairbanks’ availability for upcoming games.