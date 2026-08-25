Bangladesh eye historic World Test Championship Final berth after Australia draw

Bangladesh players and coaching staff pose after registering a victory over Australia in the first Test at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 16, 2026. — Cricket Australia

DHAKA: Bangladesh selection chief Habibul Bashar believes his side are well placed to reach the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final for the first time.

Bangladesh returned home from Australia on Monday after drawing their two-match Test series 1-1. The result left them fourth in the WTC standings with six matches remaining in the current cycle.

Their next assignment will come against the West Indies at home later this year, with the two sides set to play a two-Test series. Bashar believes Bangladesh are in a strong position to challenge for a top-two finish and secure a place in next year's WTC Final.

“We are now in a very good position in the World Test Championship,” Bashar said.

“We have five very important Tests coming up, so let’s see what happens.”

Bashar highlighted Bangladesh's recent results as evidence of the team's progress, pointing to their 2-0 Test series victory over Pakistan earlier this year and their impressive win in the opening Test against Australia.

“It’s not just the Australia Tests. If you look at our previous Test matches against Pakistan, or the Tests before that, we have been winning Tests regularly,” he said.

“If you look at the statistics since 2000 and compare them with those of the last two years, you have to say that Bangladesh Test cricket has come a long way.”

Despite Bangladesh's encouraging run of form, Bashar acknowledged that the team still have plenty of work to do before they can be considered among the leading Test sides.

“I don’t think I can say right now that, as a Test team, we have become a very good side. I think we still have a long way to go. But we have managed to make a statement of our own,” Bashar added.

He said the team's performances in Australia had also helped Bangladesh earn greater respect on the international stage.

“But what Bangladesh are taking back from Australia is something we spoke about before coming here: when we return home, we want to take back a certain level of respect,” Bashar said.

“I think we are able to return home with that respect,” he concluded.