Can Pakistan revive London winning streak against England in crucial Lord’s Test?

Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed (left) and captain Babar Azam during a net session ahead of the first Test match against England at Headingley in Leeds on August 18, 2026. — AFP

LONDON: Pakistan are set to face England in the second Test of the three-match series at Lord’s from August 27 to 31, with the visitors hoping to revive their impressive record in London and end their recent struggles against the hosts.

Pakistan have won their last three Tests against England in London, including victories at Lord’s in 2016 and 2018, as well as a triumph at The Oval in 2016.

They will now look to draw inspiration from those performances despite entering the second Test with a significantly different line-up.

The national team, however, suffered a humiliating start to the current series, losing the Headingley Test inside three days by an innings and 103 runs. The defeat handed England an early 1–0 lead and exposed Pakistan’s weaknesses with both bat and ball.

With the stakes now high, Pakistan face a major challenge at Lord’s. They will need a much-improved performance to keep the series alive and reproduce the kind of results they achieved in their previous visits to London.

At Lord’s in July 2016, Pakistan defeated England by 75 runs in the opening Test of the four-match series. Pakistan posted 339 in their first innings, with Misbah-ul-Haq scoring 114 and Asad Shafiq contributing 73, before England were dismissed for 272.

Pakistan then made 215 in their second innings to set England a target of 283, but the hosts were bowled out for 207. Yasir Shah was the star performer, taking 10 wickets in the match, including figures of 6/72 in England’s first innings and 4/69 in the second, to give Pakistan a 1–0 series lead.

At The Oval in August 2016, Pakistan produced an emphatic 10-wicket victory in the fourth and final Test to draw the series 2–2. England scored 328 in their first innings, but Pakistan responded with a huge 542, built around a magnificent 218 from Younis Khan and a century from Asad Shafiq, who made 109.

England were then dismissed for 253 in their second innings, leaving Pakistan needing just 40 runs for victory. Pakistan completed the chase without losing a wicket, while Younis’ double-century earned him the Player of the Match award.

Pakistan returned to Lord’s in May 2018 and again dominated England at the Home of Cricket, winning the opening Test by nine wickets. England were bowled out for 184 in their first innings before Pakistan piled up 363 to establish a commanding 179-run lead.

England managed 242 in their second innings, setting Pakistan a target of only 64. Pakistan reached 66 for one to complete a nine-wicket victory.

Mohammad Abbas was the star of the match with eight wickets, while Hasan Ali also played a key role as Pakistan’s pace attack dismantled England’s batting in both innings.

Pakistan will now hope their strong London record can inspire a turnaround at Lord’s, but they must first overcome the disappointment of their heavy defeat at Headingley.