Dewmi Vihanga ruled out of Women's T20 Asia Cup, replacement named

Sri Lanka’s Dewmi Vihanga bowls during the Women’s Tri-Nation ODI Series final against India at the R. Premadasa Stadium on May 11, 2025, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. — AFP

DUBAI: Sri Lanka all-rounder Dewmi Vihanga will have to wait for her T20I debut after being ruled out of the Women’s T20 Asia Cup with a right knee injury.

Left-arm spinner Nimasha Meepage has been named as Vihanga’s replacement in Sri Lanka’s 15-member squad for the tournament.

Vihanga did not travel with the squad to the UAE after sustaining the injury during a practice match.

Meepage, who made her T20I debut in December 2025, has represented Sri Lanka 14 times across formats. She has taken six wickets in nine T20I innings at an average of 38.33 and an economy rate of 7.66.

The remainder of Sri Lanka’s squad remains unchanged, with Chamari Athapaththu set to lead the defending champions and Harshitha Samarawickrama named as her deputy. Kaushini Nuthyangana is the only wicketkeeper in the squad.

Sri Lanka have been drawn alongside Bangladesh, Indonesia and the UAE in Group B. They will begin their title defence against the UAE on August 29.

Sri Lanka are the reigning Asia Cup champions after defeating India in the final in Dambulla in 2024.

Sri Lanka squad for the Women’s T20 Asia Cup:

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Sanjana Kavindi, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama (vc), Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Hasini Perera, Kaushini Nuthyangana (wk), Sugandika Kumari, Chamudi Praboda, Chethana Vimukthi, Kawya Kavindi, Mithali Ayodhya and Nimasha Meepage.