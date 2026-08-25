Trabzonspor sign former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho

An undated picture of Brazilian midfielder Fabinho. — X/

TRABZON: Brazilian midfielder Fabinho has signed a two-year contract with Trabzonspor, the Turkish club announced on Monday, reuniting with former Liverpool team-mate Mohamed Salah.

The 32-year-old joined the Black Sea coast side as a free agent after spending three seasons with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ittihad.

Fabinho says reuniting with Salah at Trabzonspor is special, praising his former Liverpool teammate’s talent, character and relentless work ethic.

“Playing with Salah again is a very special feeling. Besides being a great player, and perhaps more importantly, he is also a great person,” Fabinho said.

“We played together for five years. Despite everything we achieved, he still works hard to be the best and gives everything he has for the team.”

Trabzonspor said Fabinho will earn €4 million ($4.66 million) per year, significantly less than the €17 million salary reportedly being paid to Salah.

Fabinho rose to prominence at Monaco, playing a key role in their Ligue 1 title triumph in 2017 before moving to Liverpool a year later.

During his time at Anfield, he became a crucial part of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield and helped the Reds win the Champions League in 2019, the Premier League in 2020 and the FA Cup in 2022.

His arrival at Trabzonspor comes as Salah enjoys an impressive beginning to his career in Turkey.

The Egyptian forward, who was welcomed as a hero by supporters in Trabzon earlier this month, scored twice on Sunday in his first Turkish league start.

Trabzonspor finished third in the Turkish top flight last season and are now preparing for a crucial Europa League play-off clash against Hungary’s Ferencvaros on Thursday.