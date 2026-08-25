Shaedon Sharpe set to miss six months with knee injury: reports

Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe (17) against the Phoenix Suns during the play-in rounds of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center on Apr 14, 2026. — Reuters

PORTLAND: Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe is expected to miss around six months after suffering a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to international media reports on Monday.

The injury occurred during a recent offseason workout and is expected to keep the 23-year-old sidelined for a significant portion of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Sharpe enjoyed an impressive scoring campaign last season, averaging 20.8 points per game for Portland.

However, his season was disrupted after he missed a substantial period with a stress fracture in his left fibula.

The latest setback is another blow for Sharpe as he prepares for the season after signing a four-year, $90 million contract extension with the Trail Blazers last year.

The deal officially comes into effect this season, with Sharpe set to earn around $20 million in 2026-27.

Despite the injury, Portland have considerable experience in their backcourt to help cover Sharpe's absence.

The Blazers are entering the new season with veteran guards Ja Morant, Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday on their roster.

The trio could provide valuable depth while Sharpe works towards his recovery, easing some of the pressure on Portland's rotation.

Sharpe, who was selected by the Blazers with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, has emerged as an important part of the team's future.

It is pertinent to mention that his extended absence, however, could force Portland to rely heavily on its veteran guards during the opening months of the season.