Xabi Alonso praises Chelsea stars after Fulham victory

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso against Fulham in Premier League on August 24, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea coach Xabi Alonso praised Joao Pedro, Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer after they inspired a 3-2 victory over Fulham in his first Premier League match in charge here at Craven Cottage on Monday.

Joao Pedro gave Chelsea a dream start, scoring after just 31 seconds following a pass from Palmer.

Rogers then restored Chelsea’s lead in the 41st minute, marking an impressive debut after his move from Aston Villa.

Pedro returned the favour early in the second half, setting up Palmer to make it 3-1 with a low angled effort that went through goalkeeper Bernd Leno’s legs.

Fulham responded through Josh King and Gonzalo Garcia, but Chelsea held on to secure a winning start under Alonso.

The Spaniard said the attacking trio would play a key role in his plans.

"They are going to be a very important part to build around them, to build the team with them," Alonso told reporters.

"They need to take responsibility. They need to lead the rest. They need to inspire the rest because if they do great, the other ones will follow."

Alonso was particularly pleased with Palmer, who enjoyed an influential performance after struggling with injuries last season.

"I'm very happy for Cole because I have really enjoyed seeing him playing with this dynamism, with this freedom, with this responsibility, helping the team, feeling important, and we need that for the team,” Alonso said.

"If Cole feels this way, we'll have a better team, a better Chelsea."

Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa praised his players for maintaining an energetic, high-pressure approach despite the defeat.