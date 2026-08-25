Joao Fonseca withdraws from US Open with abdominal injury

Joao Fonseca (BRA) reacts after losing a point against Ben Shelton (USA) during round of sixteen play at IGA Stadium on Aug 9, 2026. — Reuters

Brazilian rising star Joao Fonseca has withdrawn from the US Open because of an abdominal injury, dealing another blow to the men’s singles field ahead of the year’s final Grand Slam.

The 20-year-old, currently ranked 26th in the world, announced his decision on Instagram on Monday after undergoing medical tests and beginning treatment for the injury.

Fonseca had been one of the most anticipated players at Flushing Meadows following a breakthrough run at the French Open earlier this year.

He reached the quarter-finals at Roland Garros after securing impressive victories over former world number one Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud.

Fonseca said he withdrew from the US Open to allow more time to recover from his abdominal injury and return at full fitness.

“After undergoing tests and starting treatment for my abdomen, it became clear to me and my team that I need more time to fully recover so I can compete at a high level,” said Fonseca.

“It was not an easy decision to make, as it is a very special tournament for me. We'll keep working hard so I can come back as soon as possible.”

Fonseca’s withdrawal adds to a growing list of notable absences from this year’s US Open. World number one Jannik Sinner and British player Jack Draper both pulled out last week because of injuries, while former world number four Holger Rune will also miss the tournament.

Fonseca had been expected to attract significant attention in New York after his impressive performances during the season.

The US Open men’s singles main draw is scheduled to begin on Sunday, with Fonseca now set to focus on his recovery ahead of his return to competitive action.