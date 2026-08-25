Xabi Alonso begins Chelsea reign with win over Fulham

Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates scoring their third goal with Joao Pedro and Reece James against Fulham in Premier League on August 24, 2026. — Reuters

LONDON: Chelsea began Xabi Alonso’s reign with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Fulham here at Craven Cottage on Monday, although their first Premier League outing under the Spaniard highlighted both their attacking quality and defensive weaknesses.

Joao Pedro gave Chelsea a dream start, scoring after just 31 seconds. A long ball caught Fulham’s defence out of position, allowing Cole Palmer to flick the ball into Pedro’s path before he calmly lifted his finish over Bernd Leno.

Fulham responded strongly and levelled through Josh King, whose effort from a tight angle exposed Robert Sanchez’s uncertain positioning.

Chelsea regained the lead after Maxence Lacroix produced an impressive debut. The £52m centre-back surged forward and provided the assist for Morgan Rogers, who marked his first appearance since his £117m move from Aston Villa with a goal.

Palmer was one of Chelsea’s brightest players, looking sharp and confident after struggling with injuries last season.

His combination with Joao Pedro and Rogers offered plenty of encouragement for Alonso, with both Palmer and Rogers celebrating their goals with the “ice cold” gesture.

Fulham continued to threaten and made Chelsea work for the points, but the visitors eventually secured victory despite late pressure.

Alonso refused to single out Sanchez for criticism, insisting Chelsea must improve defensively as a team. The result nevertheless underlined the work still required if Chelsea are to challenge for the Premier League title.

For now, Alonso can take encouragement from an attack capable of causing serious problems, while knowing that game management and defensive organisation remain key areas for improvement.