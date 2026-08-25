England-Australia battle for Mike Hussey's services ahead of next summer's Ashes

LONDON: England and Australia are reportedly in a tug-of-war over the services of former Australia batter Mike Hussey as both sides look to strengthen their coaching setups ahead of next summer’s Ashes.

England had been increasingly confident in recent weeks of securing Hussey’s services under Stephen Fleming, who has been appointed as the new head coach of the Test side. The pair are close friends, having previously worked together at Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League.

Hussey confirmed last week that Fleming had approached him about the batting coach role. However, the former Australia international said he had not yet had time to consider the offer because of his commitments with Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

He made the comments while working as a broadcaster for Fox during Australia’s series-levelling two-day victory over Bangladesh in Mackay.

However, a report by Sydney-based Code Sports claims Australia have also approached Hussey in an attempt to prevent England from securing his services before the Ashes.

According to the report, Australia have “reached out to Hussey as well” in a “determined bid” to secure his services as they look to oversee an urgent regeneration of their batting order.

Australia appear keen to keep Hussey at home rather than allow him to join England with the Ashes on the horizon.

Hussey has previously worked with England, serving as a short-term batting consultant during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, which Jos Buttler’s side won.

The Code report added that there is “a sense of urgency within Australian cricket” to retain Hussey, with the former batter now weighing up approaches from both countries.

Hussey enjoyed a remarkable 79-Test career, averaging 51.5, and earned the nickname ‘Mr Cricket’ because of his deep passion and knowledge of the game.

England are keen to bring greater technical expertise into their coaching setup under Fleming. Current batting coach Marcus Trescothick, who is serving as interim head coach for the ongoing series against Pakistan, admitted last week that he was uncertain about his future role.

It is equally understandable why Australia are eager to bring someone of Hussey’s pedigree into their setup, particularly as their batting order faces mounting concerns.

Although Australia defeated Bangladesh by an innings in the second Test in Mackay, the victory was largely built on their formidable bowling attack, with the hosts managing just 210 runs with the bat.

Following the first Test, Jake Weatherald was dropped as an opener, while Marnus Labuschagne is also under increasing pressure.

Since the start of 2023, Labuschagne has scored just one century and averages 29.62 in Test cricket.

Australia’s problems are compounded by the lack of established replacements, with none of the top 11 run-scorers in last season’s Sheffield Shield averaging more than 37.