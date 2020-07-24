Babar Azam's admirer Ashwin says Kohli comparisons still premature

Virat Kohli and Babar Azam lead the batting units of their respective teams.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has joined the list of experts who think premature comparisons with Virat Kohli are unfair on Babar Azam and could prove to be a nuisance rather than blessing for the Pakistan star.

While Azam and Kohli's batting styles have little in common, the fact that they are the most important batsmen for two of the biggest rivals in the game often leads to comparisons, which the laymen indulge in but the experts discourage.

"I really enjoy Babar Azam’s batting. I watched the century he scored in Australia," Ashwin is quoted as saying in local media.

However, he explained why judging Azam's current ability with a Kohli-sized yardstick could prove counter productive at this point.

“Comparisons with Virat Kohli will put pressure on him, which is unfair. Kohli is one of the finest cricketers the world has produced. I am sure Babar’s time will come too," he added.



