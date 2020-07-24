The national cricketers are scheduled to play a four-day first-class intra-squad match at Incora County Ground, Derby today, with the group divided into two squads of 14 each - one led by incumbent Test captain Azhar Ali and the other by former skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The match, a tune-up for the upcoming Test series against England, will be played between Azhar's PCB Green and Sarfaraz's PCB White, a press release issued by the cricket board said.

This fixture will be Pakistan’s last match practice before the Test series kicks off on August 5 at Old Trafford, Manchester.

PCB Green: Azhar Ali ©️, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Wahab Riaz and Yasir Shah

PCB White: Sarfaraz Ahmed ©️, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Fawad Alam, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Musa Khan, Sohail Khan and Usman Khan Shinwari





Azhar Ali XI vs Sarfaraz Ahmed XI: Final tune-up match to start today