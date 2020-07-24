Pakistan vs England: Fast bowler Mohammad Amir departs for England

Fast bowler Mogammad Amir departs for England. Photo: PCB Twitter

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir and masseur Mohammad Imran on Friday morning departed for England after their second Covid-19 tests returned negative, the Pakistan Cricket Board announced.

As per the revised Covid-19 regulations, Imran is categorised as a low risk after having recovered from the virus and, as such, will be integrated with the national side after one negative test, whereas Amir will remain in self-isolation until he returns two negative tests.

Upon their arrival in England, reserve wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir will be released from his duties.

The national team will kick off their three-match Test series at Old Trafford in Manchester from August 5.

