Elena Rybakina provides injury update after Cincinnati retirement

Elena Rybakina (KAZ) hits a ball to Iga Swiatek (not pictured) during the National Bank Open final at Sobeys Stadium on Aug 13, 2026. — Reuters

MASON: World number two Elena Rybakina has provided an injury update after retiring from her quarter-final clash against Iga Swiatek at the 2026 Cincinnati Open on Thursday.

Rybakina was forced to end the contest while trailing 4-1 in the opening set after appearing to suffer a left ankle injury.

The problem surfaced during a point at 1-4, 40-15, prompting a mid-game medical evaluation.

Following the assessment, Rybakina, 26, decided she was unable to continue and conceded the match, sending Swiatek through to the semi-finals.

Rybakina revealed her ankle injury had worsened after a busy schedule, with one awkward landing ultimately forcing her to retire.

“Of course, now I feel not the greatest, I couldn’t even push from the serve,” the two-time Grand Slam champion said afterwards.

“It’s painful to walk, and we will know more tomorrow when I do the MRI.

“It’s been bothering me for a long period of time. It was under control, but then after playing a lot of matches in Canada and coming here playing two matches in a row. The match against [Magdalena] Frech stopping with the rain delays, I started to feel it more, and I took a day off completely after.

“It was feeling okay before the match, but unfortunately one wrong movement, one landing, and something happened.”

Rybakina said the injury had been manageable before the Cincinnati contest but worsened after a demanding run of matches.

She will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the damage, with further details expected after the scan. The injury could now raise concerns over her fitness ahead of the upcoming US Open.