Nestor Cortes agrees one-year deal with Philadelphia Phillies

An undated picture of Former All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Former All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes has agreed to a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies, marking his return to Major League Baseball after nearly a year away from the big leagues.

Under the agreement, Cortes will earn $1.5 million while on the major league roster and $250,000 if assigned to the minors.

As part of the deal announced on Wednesday, the 31-year-old has agreed to begin his Phillies stint with Class A Clearwater.

The Phillies designated right-hander Brian Keller for assignment to create a spot for Cortes on their 40-man roster.

Cortes has not pitched in the majors since September 3rd last year, when he was with the San Diego Padres.

He endured an injury-hit 2025 season, posting a 2-4 record with a 6.29 ERA across eight starts for the Milwaukee Brewers and Padres.

His campaign was disrupted by a left flexor tendon strain, which kept him out of the majors from April 4th to August 6th. Left biceps tendinitis then ended his season in September.

Cortes joined San Diego from Milwaukee on July 31st last year. Across eight major league seasons with Baltimore, the New York Yankees, Seattle, Milwaukee and San Diego, he has gone 35-25 with a 3.94 ERA in 94 starts and 49 relief appearances.

The left-hander enjoyed the best season of his career in 2022, earning his first All-Star selection after going 12-4 with a 2.44 ERA.

Cortes was also involved in a memorable moment during the 2024 World Series, giving up Freddie Freeman's walk-off 10th-inning grand slam to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 after being sidelined for more than a month.