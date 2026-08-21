Bangladesh await Tanzid, Mushfiqur fitness clearance ahead of Mackay Test

The collage features Bangladesh players Tanzid Hasan (left) and Mushfiqur Rahim. - AFP

MACKAY: Bangladesh are keeping their fingers crossed over the availability of in-form opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim for the second Test against Australia, which begins at the Great Barrier Reef Arena on Saturday.

Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said on Friday that he was hopeful both Mushfiqur Rahim and Tanzid would be available for the match, but stressed that the team would wait for medical clearance before making a final decision on Tanzid's participation.

Mushfiqur sustained a finger injury while batting in the nets during Thursday's training session, while Tanzid was unable to bat because of neck stiffness.

However, Tanzid returned to training on Friday and batted in the nets after undergoing a scan. The team management is awaiting the scan report before making a final call on the left-handed opener, who scored his maiden Test century in the opening match in Darwin.

Meanwhile, fellow opener Soumya Sarkar had an extended batting session for the second successive day as part of Bangladesh's contingency plans. He could come into the playing XI if Tanzid is ruled out at the last minute.

“Mushfiqur bhai is doing well so far. Tamim also batted today. Overall, I think we will be able to make a good decision tomorrow morning,” Shanto said.

“I have an idea [about the playing XI], but I'll take another look tomorrow morning.

“As far as Tanzid is concerned, he batted today and that is a positive sign. But in medical terms, we want to observe him a little more until tomorrow morning. Hopefully, he will be fine.

“But we have all kinds of options, so I don't think there will be much of a problem.”

Shanto also faces other selection decisions, including whether to field a four-man pace attack at the expense of experienced left-arm spinner Taijul Islam, or drop one of the pacers who featured in Darwin to make room for Shoriful Islam.

Shoriful joined the squad after missing the opening Test through injury and could prove a valuable option in Mackay, where stronger winds are expected to assist swing bowling. His left-arm angle would also provide greater variety to Bangladesh's attack.

“Shoriful is fine, healthy. He is bowling well. I hope he will do something good if he gets the chance,” Shanto said.

“I think the bowlers will get a little help because of the wind. The swing might get a little extra. If the bowlers can use the wind, it will definitely be an added advantage for the bowlers.

“The wicket looks good. Of course, the practice wicket we practised on had a bit more bounce. All five pace bowlers in our squad are ready.

“The positive side is that the two spinners we have bowl well in any conditions. I think, since we have a little more time, we will take another look at the wicket in the morning and make whatever decision is best for the team.”

Shanto also backed Bangladesh's experienced spin attack, saying the team had the option of playing three pacers alongside two spinners.

“I have said many times that the spin attack we have is very experienced and can bowl in any condition. They know how to bowl in these conditions.

“With the kind of spinners we have in the team, we have the opportunity to play with three pacers and two spin bowlers.

“I am very happy with the combination we are playing with. The fast bowlers are doing a great job. If we really think that we need a fourth pacer, then the fourth and fifth pacers are also ready to do their job.”

Bangladesh head into the second Test with confidence after their historic victory over Australia in Darwin, but Shanto insisted the team had already put that result behind them.

“I think it's done. The Darwin win is over now,” he said. “Now we have to play good cricket for five days again.

“It's very important for us to do well in this Test match. We have to do well again against this bowling and batting attack.

“Of course, we should play [against big teams like Australia and England in their own backyard]. I don't think we will improve without playing against them.

“So by winning the last match we were able to send a positive message. I believe the team we have is capable of playing in any condition.

“We played good cricket in the last match. It is very important that we play good cricket again.”