Mountaineer Asma Mushtaq dies after high-altitude emergency on Spantik descent

An undated picture of Pakistani mountaineer Asma Mushtaq. — Facebook/Asmakhan033/File

LAHORE: Pakistani mountaineer Asma Mushtaq died after suffering a serious high-altitude medical emergency while descending from the 7,027-metre Spantik mountain in the Karakoram range, the Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) said on Thursday.

According to the ACP, Mushtaq successfully reached the summit of Spantik in good health but encountered medical difficulties during her descent.

“Sadly, during her descent at approximately 6,400m, she suffered a serious high-altitude medical emergency. Despite the immediate and dedicated efforts of her mountain guides, who provided every possible assistance under extremely challenging conditions, she could not survive,” the club said in a statement.

Karakoram Calling Treks said Mushtaq’s mountain guide, Akbar Ali, along with another guide, immediately provided assistance and support following the incident.

The trekking company said the guides made every possible effort to help Mushtaq and keep her safe in the extremely difficult high-altitude conditions.

ACP Senior Vice President Karrar Haidri expressed condolences to Mushtaq’s family, friends and the wider mountaineering community.

“The President and entire team of ACP extend their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and loved ones of Mrs Asma Mushtaq. We stand with the family and the entire mountaineering community during this difficult time,” Haidri said.

Mushtaq was originally from Lahore and worked in Britain as a doctor specialising in obstetrics and gynaecology, according to her social media profiles.

Alongside her medical career, she was a traveller, vlogger and mountaineer who documented her expeditions and adventures on social media.

Her death has been mourned by members of the mountaineering community, who praised the efforts of the guides who assisted her during the difficult descent.