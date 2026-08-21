Sri Lanka make key squad changes for second Test against India

Sri Lanka's Kamil Mishara in the nets during their training session at the Pallekele Interantional Cricket Stadium in Kandy on February 27, 2026. — ICC

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) officially made several changes to its squad for the second Test against India after suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener in Galle.

Uncapped duo Kamil Mishara and Sahan Arachchige have been included in the 14-member squad for Sunday's Test in Colombo, while Dinesh Chandimal has been ruled out after sustaining a neck injury during the first match.

Opener Nishan Madushka, spin-bowling all-rounder Ramesh Mendis and left-arm seamer Dilshan Madushanka have also been left out of the squad.

Mishara earned his maiden Test call-up after an impressive run of form in white-ball cricket. He scored 411 runs in 10 matches during the recent Lanka Premier League (LPL), while he also smashed 145 off 72 balls for Nondescripts Cricket Club in the Major League T20.

His most recent red-ball performance came in April against New Zealand A, when he struck a career-best 174 off 168 balls to help Sri Lanka A secure an innings victory.

Mishara's left-handed batting could also prove useful after India's left-arm spin duo of Manav Suthar and Ravindra Jadeja caused significant damage in the first Test. He is expected to open alongside Lahiru Udara.

Arachchige, meanwhile, has also earned his place following a strong run in white-ball cricket. The batting all-rounder scored 240 runs across 10 LPL innings and recently struck an unbeaten 61 off 27 balls for NCC in the Major League T20.

The 31-year-old also bowls right-arm off-spin and has taken 63 wickets in 85 first-class matches. He has scored 4,365 runs at an average of 37.95 in the format.

Arachchige's most recent first-class appearance came against India A in July, when he captained Sri Lanka A and scored 127 off 207 balls in the first innings.

His inclusion gives Sri Lanka another option to replace Chandimal alongside Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who made his Test debut as a concussion substitute in the series opener.

Sooriyabandara was dismissed for a first-ball duck in his debut innings, but his first-class record remains impressive, with 4,893 runs at an average of 53.76 since making his debut in 2018.

Elsewhere, Sri Lanka are expected to retain much of their playing combination from the first Test. Keshara Nuwantha impressed on debut and is likely to continue alongside Prabath Jayasuriya in the spin department.

Lahiru Kumara completed the first Test without suffering an injury, although he bowled only 18 overs across the match. Sri Lanka could opt for additional batting by bringing fast-bowling all-rounder Milan Rathnayaka into the XI at Kumara's expense.

Sri Lanka are also without two other key batters for the series. Kusal Mendis has not played competitive cricket since suffering a hamstring injury during the early stages of the LPL, while Pathum Nissanka continues his recovery from wrist surgery in June.

Sri Lanka squad for second Test against India:

Lahiru Udara, Kamil Mishara, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis (vc), Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Sahan Arachchige, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Keshara Nuwantha, Prabath Jayasuriya, Milan Rathnayaka, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando and Vishwa Fernando.