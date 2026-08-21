Ali Usman becomes first overseas spinner since 1972 to achieve major milestone

Pakistan spinner Ali Usman celebrates after taking a five-wicket haul on day two of the first Test against England at Headingley in Leeds on August 20, 2026. — AFP

LEEDS: Pakistan spinner Ali Usman etched his name into Headingley history on Thursday by becoming the first overseas spinner since 1972 to claim a five-wicket haul at the venue during the first Test against England.

Usman achieved the milestone on the second day of the rain-affected Test, delivering an impressive spell to keep Pakistan's hopes alive after England had established a strong position.

The spinner dismissed Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson and Ollie Robinson during the final stages of the day's play to complete his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

His achievement ended a 54-year wait for an overseas spinner to take five wickets in a Test innings at Headingley. Australia's Ashley Mallett was the last to accomplish the feat during the 1972 Ashes.

His five-for was particularly significant as England continued to dominate with the bat. The hosts ended the day on 366-8, taking a substantial 195-run lead after Pakistan were bowled out for 171 in their first innings.

England resumed their innings at 112-2 after rain delayed the start of play until 2:45pm. Only 57 overs were possible during the day.

Joe Root and Jordan Cox initially strengthened England's position, putting together a 150-run partnership for the third wicket. Root scored 66, while Cox made 73.

Dan Lawrence then added 51, sharing a 120-run fifth-wicket stand with Brook, who narrowly missed another century at his home ground.

Brook struck 91 off 93 deliveries before Ali Usman ended his innings, denying the Yorkshire batter another three-figure score at Headingley. Brook had scored 99 against India at the venue last year.

With England still having two wickets in hand and holding a 195-run advantage, Pakistan will look to wrap up the hosts' innings quickly on day three.

Ali Usman's historic five-wicket haul has provided Pakistan with a much-needed boost, but the visitors still face a significant challenge to recover from England's commanding position.