Shadab Khan, Hasan Nawaz star as Falcons beat Patriots in CPL

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons batter Shadab Khan plays a shot during their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 match against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua, on August 20, 2026. — CPLT20

ANTIGUA: All-rounder Shadab Khan and batter Hasan Nawaz starred as the Antigua and Barbuda Falcons defeated the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots by three wickets in their Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2026 fixture at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound on Thursday.

Batting first after being put in, the Patriots posted a competitive 187-6 in their allotted 20 overs, with Dasun Shanaka producing a blistering unbeaten 49 off just 17 deliveries.

Shanaka's explosive innings featured five fours and four sixes as he provided the late impetus to the Patriots' total.

Kyle Mayers also made a valuable contribution at the top of the order, scoring 34 off 18 balls with two fours and three sixes. Captain Jason Holder added 27 off 25 deliveries, including a four and two sixes.

Andre Fletcher chipped in with 20 off 24 balls, hitting one four and a six, while Johnson Charles and Nikhil Chaudhary scored 17 and 15 respectively.

Shamar Springer was the Patriots' most successful bowler despite conceding 42 runs in his four overs, taking two wickets. Shadab Khan, Jayden Seales and Moeen Ali claimed one wicket each for the Falcons.

In reply, the Falcons chased down their target of 188 in 19.3 overs, despite losing seven wickets.

Evin Lewis led the chase with a crucial 48 off 38 balls, smashing five sixes, while Hasan Nawaz contributed a fighting 33 off 28 deliveries, including one four and two sixes.

Shadab then provided the decisive acceleration, smashing 30 off just 12 balls with two fours and three sixes.

Captain Moeen Ali finished unbeaten on 25 off 12 deliveries, hitting three fours and a six, while Karima Gore added a useful 22 off 15 balls, with two fours and a six.

For the Patriots, Mayers and Holder took two wickets apiece, while Obed McCoy and Waqar Salamkheil claimed one each.

The Falcons held their nerve in the final over to complete a three-wicket victory and secure a crucial win in their CPL campaign.