James Harden agrees new three-year deal with Cleveland Cavaliers

An undated picture of Cleveland Cavaliers James Harden. — Reuters

Free agent James Harden has agreed to a new three-year, $97 million contract to remain with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agents Mike Silverman confirmed on Thursday.

The deal includes a player option for the 2028-29 season and a trade kicker, taking Harden into his 20th NBA season.

Harden, who turns 37 on 26th August, will become only the second player in NBA history to sign a contract worth more than $90 million in guaranteed salary at the age of 37 or older, joining LeBron James.

The 11-time All-Star currently has $414 million in career earnings and is set to become the third NBA player to surpass $500 million.

James and Kevin Durant have already reached the milestone, while Stephen Curry is expected to join them this season.

The 2018 NBA MVP award winner declined his $42.3 million player option in June before working with Cleveland on potential two- and three-year contracts.

He ultimately agreed to a longer deal to help the Cavaliers remain below the NBA's first and second aprons while allowing them to strengthen their roster.

The veteran guard played a key role in Cleveland's run to the Eastern Conference finals last season after joining from the LA Clippers in February.

He averaged 19.2 points, 5.5 assists and 5.1 rebounds across 18 playoff games.

It is pertinent to mention that Harden will now form part of a Cleveland starting five alongside Donovan Mitchell, Peyton Watson, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.