Usman confident Pakistan batters can rescue Test despite England’s strong position

Pakistan spinner Ali Usman celebrates after taking a wicket during day two of the first Test match against England at Headingley on August 20, 2026, in Leeds, England. — AFP

LEEDS: Pakistan spinner Ali Usman has backed his team’s batters to produce a strong response and salvage the first Test against England despite the hosts establishing a commanding position at Headingley.

Usman claimed his maiden Test five-wicket haul late on the second day, but England remained firmly in control after building a substantial lead before the spinner’s late burst.

The hosts finished the day 195 runs ahead with two wickets still in hand, leaving Pakistan facing a daunting task when they begin their first innings.

Usman admitted Pakistan’s bowling unit had conceded too many runs and said the team must learn from its mistakes.

“Our bowling was not up to standard today, including myself. I took five wickets, but we’ve given away too many runs as a bowling unit,” Usman said. “We’ll work on our mistakes and try not to repeat them.”

Pakistan had favourable bowling conditions when play finally began after rain washed out the first session and much of the second. The ball moved under overcast skies and artificial lights, but Pakistan failed to maintain consistent lines and lengths.

Joe Root and Jordan Cox took advantage, turning their overnight partnership into a 150-run stand and putting England in a dominant position.

Usman then provided Pakistan with a late lift, taking five wickets as the pitch began offering more assistance to spin.

Dan Lawrence miscued a sweep before Usman dismissed Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson and Ollie Robinson in a late burst to complete his five-wicket haul.

The spinner believes the surface could become increasingly favourable to his style of bowling as the Test progresses.

“I think day by day the wicket is slowing down. It’s slow already, it’s not especially fast, but over the next three days it’s going to take a lot more turn,” he said.

With Pakistan now needing a major batting effort, Usman urged the top order to remain positive and focus on building partnerships rather than worrying about England’s advantage.

“In the batting, we’ll try to take it as deep as possible and score as many runs as we can. Our approach should be positive with the bat,” Usman said.

“We need to take it session by session. Anything can happen. We’re positive as a batting unit.”

Usman also expressed confidence in Pakistan’s batters, pointing to their recent performances in the West Indies and the warm-up match as evidence that they are capable of producing the runs needed to keep the visitors in the contest.

“We’ve scored runs in the West Indies and the warm-up game. Our batters are in form, so we hope they do well and we’re able to salvage this match,” he said.

Pakistan will therefore rely heavily on their batting line-up when play resumes, with a strong first innings response essential if they are to prevent England from taking an unassailable grip on the Test.