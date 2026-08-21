Australia announce playing XI for second Test against Bangladesh

Australian captain Pat Cummins walks off with his teammates after stumps on day two of the first Test against Bangladesh at Marrara Stadium in Darwin on August 14, 2026. — AFP

MACKAY: Australia have retained Nathan Lyon in their playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh in Mackay, opting against an all-pace attack despite considering the possibility ahead of the match.

Captain Pat Cummins had suggested that Australia could field four fast bowlers after assessing the surface at Great Barrier Reef Arena, which is hosting its first Test. However, the visitors ultimately decided to keep Lyon as their frontline spinner, leaving Scott Boland on the bench.

Lyon's inclusion means he will continue his remarkable record of appearing in Australia's home red-ball Tests. He has not missed a home Test since 2012 and has not been left out of a traditional Test anywhere since 2013.

The veteran spinner took 1-102 in the first innings of the opening Test in Darwin after returning from the hamstring injury that ended his Ashes campaign last December. Bangladesh's batters handled him confidently, scoring at more than four runs an over at times.

Cummins said the selection decision was largely based on the expected conditions.

"If you think there's a good chance that first or second innings you're going to take 10 with mainly the quicks relatively quickly, and perhaps the fourth innings isn't going to break up, that's a lot of the decision," Cummins said.

Great Barrier Reef Arena curator Peter Kazakoff expects the surface to offer pace and carry early before becoming more favourable for batting and spin as the match progresses.

Australia also reviewed footage from the Australia A-India A match played at the venue in October 2024. Neither side reached 200 in their first innings, with Brendan Doggett and Mukesh Kumar claiming six-wicket hauls.

Spin also played a role in a Sheffield Shield match at the ground in 2023, when Mitchell Swepson took five wickets, although that game was played later in the season.

Australia have made one confirmed change to their batting line-up, with Matt Renshaw returning to Test cricket in place of Jake Weatherald.

Weatherald scored 23 and 0 in the first Test in Darwin, with Hasan Mahmud dismissing him in both innings.

"Obviously a really tough one for Wethers," Cummins said. "I thought he was awesome around the group. I really like the way he goes about it but, over the course of six Test matches, just didn't quite score the runs that he or we would have liked."

Renshaw will play his 15th Test and his first since 2023. He had remained on standby for the series after training with Australia's squad in Brisbane.

The 30-year-old enjoyed an impressive Sheffield Shield campaign last season, averaging 49.90 with three centuries. He has also featured for Australia's white-ball sides and was added to the T20 World Cup squad earlier this year as a replacement for Matt Short.

Renshaw averages 29.31 in Test cricket, with his highest score of 184 coming against Pakistan in 2017.

"He's been really impressive," Cummins said. "He had some great off-season tours to Pakistan and Bangladesh recently with the white ball, looks in good nick, had a really good Shield season last season."

His return continues Australia's search for a settled opening combination following David Warner's retirement in early 2024. Apart from Usman Khawaja, who was established at the top of the order before his final series against England, Australia have now used seven different openers during that period.

Travis Head will continue to open after his successful stint in the Ashes, when he moved up the order following Khawaja's injury in Perth.

Australia must win the second Test to level the series after Bangladesh claimed victory in the opening match in Darwin.

Australia's XI for the second Test: Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Beau Webster, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and Josh Hazlewood.