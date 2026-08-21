Iga Swiatek reaches Cincinnati semi-finals after Elena Rybakina retires

Iga Swiatek (POL) reacts after returning a shot against Diane Parry (FRA) during the Cincinnati Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 19, 2026. — Reuters

MASON: Six Grand Slam singles titles winner Iga Swiatek reached the semi-final of the Cincinnati Open after world number two Elena Rybakina was forced to retire with an ankle injury here at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Thursday.

World number five Swiatek had made a strong start, racing into a 3-0 lead in the opening set before Rybakina managed to get on the scoreboard.

However, the Kazakh was unable to stop Swiatek’s momentum and called for a medical timeout before deciding to end the match.

It is pertinent to mention that the injury comes at an unfortunate time for Rybakina, who is preparing for the US Open, which begins on August 30th.

The 26-year-old had also faced Swiatek in last week’s Canadian Open final in Toronto, where the Polish star secured a straight-sets victory to claim the title.

Get well soon Elena ❤️‍🩹@iga_swiatek is into the semifinals after Rybakina is forced to retire due to injury. #CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/KHbrqgxwp7 — wta (@WTA) August 20, 2026

Swiatek, who has now extended her winning streak to 10 matches, expressed concern for her opponent and hoped Rybakina would recover in time for the final Grand Slam of the season.

"I hope Elena will be fine, and obviously the next tournament is the priority," said Swiatek.

"I know this one is important as well, but the US Open is the US Open, and I hope she'll be ready for it. I thought we were playing a good game, but health is a priority."

Swiatek will face fellow former world number one Jessica Pegula in the semi-finals after the American defeated compatriot Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(4) in a closely fought quarter-final.