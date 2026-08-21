Tottenham Hotspur agree deal to sign Manchester City winger Savinho

An undated picture of Brazilian winger Savinho. — Manchester City Official

Tottenham Hotspur have agreed a deal with Manchester City to sign Brazilian winger Savinho for £75m, with a further £10m available in potential add-ons.

The 22-year-old will undergo a medical before completing a long-term move to north London, bringing an end to Tottenham’s pursuit of the player that has lasted more than a year.

Spurs failed with an attempt to sign Savinho last summer, when the winger decided to remain at the Etihad Stadium.

However, he struggled for regular first-team football under Pep Guardiola last season, making only seven Premier League starts.

Tottenham head coach Roberto de Zerbi has already spent heavily to strengthen his squad this summer, with the club investing a combined £185m on midfielders Mateus Fernandes from West Ham and Sandro Tonali from Newcastle.

Savinho’s arrival will take Spurs’ spending beyond £300m, although the club have raised around £140m through the sales of Cristian Romero, Djed Spence and Luka Vuskovic.

Tottenham are not expected to stop their transfer activity there. Sources have told that negotiations for Savinho’s Manchester City team-mate Omar Marmoush are progressing positively.

The Egypt international, who joined City from Eintracht Frankfurt for £59m in 2025, fell down the pecking order last season.

It is pertinent to mention that Spurs also retain an interest in Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo, although it remains uncertain whether they can fund deals for both Marmoush and the Netherlands international.

Tottenham begin their Premier League campaign away to Brentford on Saturday, while Manchester City host Bournemouth on Sunday.